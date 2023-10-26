The Rise Of Kotlin: What Makes It The Ultimate Android Game Changer

Advertorial Content |

Your choice of programming language can significantly impact the success of your project in the changing world of mobile app development. For many years, Java was the go-to language for creating Android apps.

Interestingly, however, things are no longer the same in 2023! Kotlin, Java’s latest competitor, is setting up new grounds for the Android app development services. The latest app development language has also become the developer’s favorite, resulting in 61.55% of professionals using Kotlin for their Android app development.

But what makes Kotlin a game changer in the Android app development industry? Let’s find out as we learn more about it in the following sections of the blog.

The Evolution Of Android Development: What’s Changed Over The Years?

It’s crucial to comprehend the background of Android application development services before delving into Kotlin’s advantages. Over the years, the Android operating system has developed quickly. The languages and technologies used for creating apps have also advanced.

Java was the preferred language for creating Android apps for a long time.

It was a sensible decision because of its adaptability and durability. However, Java’s limitations became apparent when the Android ecosystem developed more—the difficulties of asynchronous programming, null pointer errors, and verbose code plagued developers.

Kotlin was launched in 2011 by JetBrains in answer to these difficulties. Many of the problems that Android developers were having were supposedly going to be solved by this new language. Kotlin sought to promote null safety, decrease boilerplate code, decrease boilerplate readability, and streamline asynchronous programming. The Android developer community has given Kotlin much attention and support since its introduction.

So, now that we have an idea of Kotlin, let’s look at the features that make it the go-to option for Android app development in the following section.

Why Kotlin For Your Next Android App Development?

Interoperability with Java

Kotlin’s flawless compatibility with Java is one of its most distinctive qualities. This implies that you can easily include Kotlin in your Java-based Android projects. You may utilize the well-known Java frameworks, libraries, and code while progressively introducing Kotlin as necessary. For developers, this compatibility guarantees a seamless transfer and uses their prior Java experience.

The dreaded null pointer error has long plagued Android developers. These run-time problems might cause your app to fail and aggravate users. To address this issue, Kotlin adds invalid safety mechanisms. Kotlin requires clearly stating if a variable can hold a null value. With this straightforward adjustment, the frequency of null pointer exceptions significantly decreases, and your app’s general stability is improved.

Extension Functions

Kotlin introduces extension functions, enabling programmers to add new functionality to existing classes without inheriting them. This function offers a cleaner, more modular design by streamlining the code. When utilizing the numerous libraries available for Android, it is conducive.

Coroutines for Asynchronous Programming

While essential to creating Android apps, asynchronous programming may be complex and error-prone. With coroutines, a potent tool for handling asynchronous programming, Kotlin addresses this.

Coroutines make it easier to manage background operations, improving the readability and maintainability of the code. They take the role of callbacks and complex threading systems, enhancing code quality and lowering bug risk.

Enhanced Type System

Compared to Java, Kotlin introduces a type of system that is more expressive. Thanks to this improved type of system, developers may produce safer and more reliable code. Apps become more predictable and dependable due to features like sealed classes and smart casts that help catch mistakes at compile-time rather than run-time.

Active Community and Ecosystem

A worldwide, active, and expanding developer community exists for Kotlin. This community actively contributes to open-source frameworks and libraries, simplifying locating fixes for typical issues. In addition, a wealth of Kotlin-specific websites, courses, and forums offer many learning possibilities for novice and seasoned developers.

Improved Performance

Any mobile app must have good performance. There are no appreciable performance differences between Kotlin and Java since it compiles an efficient bytecode that executes at the same speed as Java. Without being concerned about compromising the efficiency of your app, you can confidently adopt Kotlin’s current features.

Gradual Adoption

You can partially rebuild your Android app to start reaping the rewards of Kotlin. Because Kotlin and Java may coexist in the same project, developers can acquire Kotlin gradually and at their speed. Teams working on large, ongoing projects will benefit the most from this flexibility.

Community and Industry Adoption

The industry and the Android developer community have adopted Kotlin astoundingly. Kotlin has been used by several well-known businesses, including Google, Pinterest, Uber, and Airbnb, for their Android app development. The language’s maturity and dependability are demonstrated by its broad adoption.

Learning Curve

Making the switch from Java to Kotlin is quite simple for Java developers. Because of its simple syntax and resemblance to other contemporary programming languages, Kotlin is usable by developers of all skill levels. If you are already an expert Java programmer, Kotlin will come naturally to you.

Tooling Support

Excellent tooling support is available for Kotlin, particularly in Android Studio, the official integrated development environment (IDE) for creating Android apps. The built-in Kotlin support provided by Android Studio includes code highlighting, refactoring tools, and smooth Java to Kotlin conversion assistance.

Kotlin Vs. Java: The Key Differences

Now that we have an idea of the unique feature of Kotlin as a development language let’s compare it to the like of Java in this section.

Feature Kotlin Java String Templates Two distinct types of string literals are available in Kotlin. Available in Java but not as flexible as Kotlin. Code consciousness Much improved than Java. It can’t be explicitly labeled as concise. Null Safety Available Not Available Operator Overloading Allows users to determine the way to evoke functions. Operators are limited to specific Java types. Wildcard Types Not available Available

Bottom Line

Selecting the right programming language is of utmost importance when developing Android applications. When it comes to connecting with potential firms like Brainvire, making the right choice becomes even more critical. Kotlin, with its numerous advantages such as compatibility with Java, enhanced code readability, null safety, extension functions, coroutines for asynchronous programming, an improved type system, top-notch support from Google, a thriving community, and superior performance, has rapidly emerged as a noteworthy substitute for Java.

Kotlin is an appealing option for both novice and experienced Android developers because of its widespread adoption in the industry, accessible learning curve, and robust tooling support. When looking to collaborate with potential partners like Brainvire, choosing Kotlin as your development language can be a wise decision.