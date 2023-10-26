Tech investor joins list of ‘unbanked’ customers

Account shut

By Bill Magee |

Ian Ritchie: account closed

Scots technology entrepreneur and investor Ian Ritchie has joined the list of customers who have had their bank account closed.

He has told his Facebook followers: “Like Nigel Farage I am also being ‘unbanked’. I got told by Citibank that they are closing my account as they have decided to exit retail banking in the UK.

“They will continue as a private bank (but I’m clearly not stinking rich enough to qualify).

“So that’s that then.

“I don’t suppose that I’ll get any press coverage of my unbanking or get the CEO of Citibank sacked like what Nigel managed to achieve.”

One follower told him Citibank give him the option to stay. But only if he paid a £350 per month fee. He declined.

Mr Ritchie responded: “To be honest I was getting fed up with their current monthly fee and as I don’t do anything, like much dollar business as I used to, it suits me fine to close this account.”

Another follower, media boss Jack Irvine, added: “You are well rid of them Ian. It took me over two years to close my US account

“When they finally admitted that I wasn’t an international money launderer, they couldn’t send me an electronic transfer but posted a cheque.”

He added it took weeks to clear at his local bank in Glasgow, claiming American banking is in the dark ages.

“The UK is much more efficient although you and Mr Farage might not agree.”