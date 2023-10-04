Sunak declares political system is ‘broken’

Tory conference

Rishi Sunak: people are exhausted by politics (pic: Terry Murden)

Rishi Sunak will tell the Tory party conference today that the system of government is broken and that voters are “exhausted” with politics.

In a speech to members he will pledge to work in the country’s long-term interests the Prime Minister will say that the failures apply to Holyrood and Cardiff as much as to Westminster and that there is a need for change.

His short term measures will include confirmation that £36bn allocated to building the HS2 rail line between Birmingham and Manchester will be reassigned to improving connections across the north of England. He will also pledge a shake-up of school exams in England and improving the health service.

“There is the undeniable sense that politics just doesn’t work the way it should . . . a feeling that Westminster is a broken system and the same goes for Holyrood, Cardiff Bay and Stormont,” he will tell his audience in Manchester, with few clues as to how it is broken and how he proposes to fix it.

“It isn’t anger — it is an exhaustion with politics. In particular, politicians saying things, and then nothing ever changing. And you know what: people are right. Politics doesn’t work the way it should.

“We’ve had 30 years of a political system which incentivises the easy decision, not the right one. Thirty years of vested interests standing in the way of change.”

The decision to axe the northern leg of HS2 is particularly sensitive as it will be announced in the city that will be directly affected. However, there has always been a sizeable body of opinion that funding should have been focused on improving rail services across the region, rather than those linking the north and London.

One or way or another, the arguments will rage about the signals being sent to investors about the government’s long-term infrastructure planning.

Mr Sunak is expected to ratify that axeing of the northern leg on the basis of soaring costs. The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has asked why high-speed rail costs were ten times higher in Britain than in France.

“The practical impact of that kind of cost increase is that you can’t spend money on other parts of the railway infrastructure,” said Mr Hunt.

“The sums involved are enormous and it’s right that the prime minister takes proper care over it. It’s clear that the costs of this programme have escalated far beyond what anyone thought at the beginning.”