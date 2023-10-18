Stubborn inflation knocks government target

Markets: Live

High fuel prices are contributing to inflation (pic: Terry Murden)

Inflation remained at 6.7% in the year to September against expectations of a slight fall.

The latest figure, which will be used to calculate the rise in next year’s state pension, may knock the government’s hopes of halving inflation this year and is well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, though it is down on last October’s 11.1% peak.

Last month’s change came from lower prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which were down for the first time since September 2021. Furniture and household goods prices rose by less than a year ago.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows food inflation has slowed to 12.3% and Kantar’s grocery market figures have shown food inflation slowing for the seventh month in a row.

However, rising fuel costs countered the downward trend amid expectations that they will remain high because of the the Middle East conflict.

Sterling has risen slightly against the US dollar, gaining a fifth of a cent, to $1.22.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “As we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year. Today’s news just shows this is even more important so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses.”

Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments said it remains on track to hit home completion targets despite a slower start to the financial year.

Whitbread

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has hiked its dividend by 40% as it reported strong demand lifted half-year revenue and profits.

It also launched a new £300 million share buyback as it expressed confidence in its hopes for 2024 and beyond.

The firm reported revenue in the first half of the financial year rose 17% to £1.57 billion from £1.35bn the corresponding period last year, while adjusted pre-tax profit jumped 44% to £391m from £272m.