SSE signs deal to power huge Hunterston site

Energy pact

Hunterston PARC as proposed

SSE Energy Solutions is to provide infrastructure and power to the redeveloped Hunterston power station site.

Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second largest port operator, is developing a significant energy and marine campus on 300 acres within the huge Clydeport facility in Ayrshire.

The port operator’s vision is to create a business park which will bring together leading industry operators, world-class academics and innovators to deliver technological advances in areas such as power generation and aquaculture.

The Scottish Government has set a target date for net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045 and SSE has an ambitious £12.5bn capital investment plan to accelerate progress towards net zero over the next five years up to 2026, the majority of which will go to low-carbon infrastructure.

Nathan Sanders, managing director at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “The Hunterston PARC project aligns perfectly with our Just Transition and Social Value strategies.”

Lewis McIntyre, managing director of Port Services at Peel Ports Group, said: “One of the key, long term aims of Peel Ports Group has been torepurpose this nationally important port for the blue and green economies, and we look forward to working with SSE on this partnership in the coming years.”