Scotland to co-host Euro 2028 after Turkey pulls out

Decision next week

Paul Kiddie |

Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland is set to be confirmed as a co-host of Euro 2028 after Turkey withdrew its bid to stage the tournament.

Hampden Park in Glasgow is one of the 10 grounds selected as part of the UK and Republic of Ireland’s joint bid, which is set to be given the green light by UEFA next week.

Turkey, which hosted last season’s Champions League final in Istanbul, was the main rival to the joint UK/Irish bid but they have now stepped aside to launch a bid to host Euro 2032 alongside Italy.

Along with Hampden, other grounds selected to host matches are Wembley, Villa Park, St James’ Park, Etihad Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Two venues still to be built – Casement Park in Belfast and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock – are also earmarked for games.

It remains to be seen if Scotland will be given a guaranteed place in the tournament, with the qualification process for the host nations yet to be confirmed.

A statement from UEFA said: “Further to the announcement on July 28 which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage Euro 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA Executive Committee.

“As indicated by the FA of Turkiye with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn.

“The award of both tournaments still requires the approval of the Executive Committee at its meeting in Nyon on 10 October. The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision.”