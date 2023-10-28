Regan quits SNP to join Alba as Holyrood leader

Shock resignation

Ash Regan unveiled at Alba party conference

Former SNP leadership contender and minister Ash Regan has resigned from the party and joined the Alba as its leader at Holyrood.

Alba said in a statement that the decision comes after” “increasing disillusionment with the SNP’s leadership and its wavering commitment to Scottish Independence’.

Ms Regan, 49, who was third in behind Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes in the spring battle to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, was elected MSP for Edinburgh Eastern at the last election.

She received a standing ovation when she appeared on stage alongside Former First Minister and Alba leader Alex Salmond, after the surprise announcement was made at the party conference in Glasgow.

She said: “It was a distinct privilege to be elected in 2016 on an independence platform; riding the wave of optimism that the 2014 Independence referendum ignited across Scotland.

“And it has been an honour to serve the people of Scotland as an MSP and a Minister.”

“Sadly, it has become increasingly clear that the SNP has lost its focus on Independence, the very foundation of its existence.

“I could not, in good conscience, continue to be part of a party that has drifted from its path and its commitment to achieving Independence as a matter of urgency.

“Today, I am proud to take up the mantle of leadership for Alba at Holyrood and to become the first Alba Member of the Scottish Parliament.

“I do this with a clear focus on reinvigorating the cause of Independence and delivering on the promise that was made to the Scottish electorate in 2016 and 2021. I am committed to working tirelessly to create a Scotland that leads, not follows—a Scotland that leads the way in living standards, economic resilience, and innovation.”

Ash Regan greeted on stage by Alex Salmond

Mr Salmond said: “I am delighted to welcome Ash Regan to Team Independence.

“Her commitment to the cause of Scottish Independence has never been in question, and her addition to Alba sends a powerful message about the focus and determination we bring to achieving an independent Scotland.

“Having Ash join the Alba Party enriches our team and sharpens our focus on the immediate need for Scottish Independence.

“She brings a level of commitment and principle that is deeply admired across Scotland, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her into our ranks.”

Ms Regan’s defection comes after SNP MP Lisa Cameron announced last month that she had joined the Conservatives.

Two years ago former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill left the SNP to join the new party. He was later joined by Neale Hanvey, who had been elected as the SNP MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath at the last Westminster election.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “Sixteen years of command and control has come crashing down spectacularly as the SNP is hit by yet another defection.”