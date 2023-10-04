Pinsent Masons FS boost | Blackadders partner

Law

New hire: Caroline Whitten

Professional services firm Pinsent Masons has recruited Caroline Whitten from Sainsbury’s Bank as legal director.

Based in Edinburgh, consumer credit specialist Ms Whitten will work alongside recently appointed insurance regulatory and commercial legal director, Chris Riach, who has rejoined the firm after several years in-house with a large life insurer.

The financial services team is also bolstered by the addition of two newly qualified solicitors from the firm’s traineeship programme and the recent financial services sector appointment of Amie Bain as a pensions partner in Glasgow.

Blackadders

Suzi Low has been made a partner in the corporate & commercial team at Blackadders. Ms Low will lead the firm’s corporate offering in Aberdeen and support the team in Dundee.

Having previously worked in an international law firm in London and Edinburgh, she joined Blackadders as an associate in 2018 and was promoted to director in 2021.

Kirk Dailly, head of corporate & commercial, said: “Her promotion to partner is richly deserved and I’m excited to see her continue to develop our rapidly growing corporate presence in Aberdeen.”