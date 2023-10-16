Overpackaging falls, but reuse remains priority

Boxing survey

Packaging remains a focus for consumer pressure

Consumers have seen a sharp reduction in overpackaging by retailers but want them to continue prioritising materials that can be reused or recycled.

A survey by Macfarlane Packaging also found that almost all (95%) online consumers prefer home deliveries to click and collect or lockers.

The research shows that only 14% of consumers reported that there was too much compared with 66% in 2016 when the survey series began.

More than half (55%) of consumers want retailers to keep sustainable packaging as a top priority, with 81% saying the packaging they received was easy to recycle and 20% indicating that they would not continue to buy from a retailer unless the packaging was sustainable.

Parcels that arrived damaged have fallen to 6% which is a 40% drop over the same period.

The survey was completed by more than 1,000 consumers over the summer who reviewed their own deliveries from a wide range of sectors, including fashion, electronics, food & drink, home & garden and health & beauty.

Laurel Granville, marketing director of Macfarlane Packaging, said:“We know that packaging plays a major role in consumers’ online shopping experience.

“It is the first tangible touchpoint for consumers and is clearly a decision maker for many consumers when choosing a brand.

“The results of our 2023 survey highlight important areas for online retailers to focus on, with sustainability the key priority for consumers.

“It is clear that retailers need to continually adapt and innovate their packaging to meet customers’ expectations in a sustainable way.”