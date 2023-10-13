Old Waverley adds to Princes St transformation

Hotel plan

The Old Waverley will get a new ground floor

Princes Street’s transformation from retail to hospitality has taken another step with approval for an established hotel to open a restaurant at street level.

The Old Waverley Hotel at the eastern end of Edinburgh’s principal street will move its entrance and reception and create a new restaurant and lounge.

It will reconfigure the upper levels and add a rooftop extension to incorporate new lift and stair improvements and additional bedrooms.

The proposals at ground floor aim to improve the cohesiveness of the frontages with the current mix of finishes to the ground floor replaced with a dark grey/ black to match the proposed canopy. The architect and planner CDA says this will help to enhance a prominent building in the city centre.

Managing director Ricky Kapoor of the Edinburgh Collection, said “CDA have been instrumental in guiding The Edinburgh Collection through various projects and we are thrilled to receive planning permission for our latest challenge; re-invigorating the Old Waverley Hotel on Princes Street.

“This comprehensive project will see one of Edinburgh’s oldest and best loved hotels transformed.

“Over a period of 20 years, CDA have worked closely with us to guide us through planning and designs stages of such projects as adding an extension to the Haymarket Hub Hotel, creating a premier bar and lounge at Princes Steet Suites and re-configuration of rooms with the addition of a new wing of suites at the Holyrood Aparthotel.”

The development follows a number of other projects, including a 300-room hotel in units left vacant by Next, Zara and Russell & Bromley and a 30-room boutique for operator Red Carnation Hotels in the former Royal Overseas League private members’ club.