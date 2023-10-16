Oil price up on MidEast tension | Frasers Boohoo boost

Markets: Live

Oil prices have risen above $91 a barrel as markets observe an unfolding crisis in the Middle East.

Investors are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to a region-wide conflict and squeeze supplies.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose as high as $91.2 a barrel in Asia trading while West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, briefly rose to $87.98.

Israel has told more than a million people to leave northern Gaza ahead of an air, sea and ground offensive in retaliation for Hamas’s attacks that have left at least 1,400 Israelis dead.

Despite the tensions, markets in Europe were set to open modestly higher, although it was a weak Asia session. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 1.9% while in China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong declined 0.6%.

Frasers swoop

Retail chain Frasers Group has made another swoop for shares in online operator boohoo. The owner of Sports Direct and House of Fraser now owns 15.1% of the company.

It continues Frasers’ acquisition spree which has seen it pick up stakes in electricals giant Curry’s, its online counterpart AO World and boohoo’s rival Asos.

It adds to other investments in German fashion designer Hugo Boss, Manchester-based clothing label N Brown, luxury handbag brand Mulberry and Next.