Napier hires Chadwick as entrepreneur in residence

| October 19, 2023
Nigel Chadwick: mentoring students

Bright Red Triangle, the enterprise hub at Edinburgh Napier University, has appointed Nigel Chadwick, the founder of Stream Communications, as its first entrepreneur in residence.

His responsibilities will include mentoring, advising, and supporting emerging entrepreneurs.

Mr Chadwick developed Stream Communications as a specialist in connecting digitally enabled devices – the internet of things – which was sold to the technology giant Arm Holdings in 2018.

Nick Fannin, the head of enterprise at Bright Red Triangle, said: “Nigel’s extensive experience in building companies and his commitment to strategic leadership align perfectly with BRT’s mission to nurture and support emerging entrepreneurs.

“We believe his expertise will have a profound impact on our students, staff, and alumni as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

“Nigel’s presence will be a tremendous asset to our community, and we eagerly anticipate the positive change he will bring.”

