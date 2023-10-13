N4 Partners hires directors in next growth phase

Finance

Elliot and MacLeod

N4 Partners, the Glasgow-based investment and advisory firm, has hired Richard Elliot and Alan MacLeod as directors.

Mr Elliot joins N4 as director of property, signalling a strategic move for the firm into real estate investments.

He began his corporate banking career at Bank of Scotland before spending 12 years at Maven Capital Partners as investment director focused on originating and transacting real estate projects across the UK.

Mr MacLeod has held senior finance roles in a diverse mix of global healthcare and energy sector businesses operating across international territories.