Morrison to deliver Aberdeen’s new market

Building contract

The market aims to bring footfall to Aberden city centre

Morrison Construction will deliver a food, drink and retail market as part of plans to revive Aberdeen city centre.

It will also improve pedestrian links between Union Street and the bus and railway stations.

Colin Milne, project director for Morrison Construction Building North East, said: “We look forward to working with all the stakeholders involved to create another high-quality landmark public facility for the people of the city, following our recent successful projects at Countesswells Primary School and the Torry Community Hub.”

The former BHS building has been demolished and legal work is continuing in preparation for the next stage of the works. A revised planning application for the new market has been submitted.

The city council will receive £20m from the Levelling Up Fund, which will be used towards the development of the new market building and nearby streetscaping.