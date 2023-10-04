Mair becomes CEO at asset manager Martin Currie

Finance

Fund manager Martin Currie has promoted Jen Mair to chief executive. The 48-year-old has been with the Edinburgh business since 2015 as its chief operating officer and also takes a seat on the board.

Ms Mair has led strategic change across the business while providing legal and governance advice to Martin Currie’s global business. She has more than 20 years of experience working internationally in financial services, including 11 years with Barclays in corporate finance and global strategy.

She began her career in Paris working as a finance lawyer at global law firm Allen Overy.

Ms Mair replaces Julian Ide, who has moved to a newly-created role as the vice-chairman for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Franklin Templeton, the owner of Martin Currie.

Mair’s previous duties will be split between Stuart Davidson, the chief finance officer and chief operating officer, and Sheena Smith, the chief of staff and head of inclusion, diversity and equity.

Martin Currie manages £16.7 billion of assets.