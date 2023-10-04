Lismore brings South Gyle Trade Park to market

Property sale

For sale: South Gyle Trade Park

South Gyle Trade Park has been brought to the market by Lismore Real Estate Advisors for offers in excess of £12.8m, on behalf of fund manager Abrdn. The price reflects an initial yield of 7.5%.

The multi-let trade park investment is on a 12.31 acre site and is split into four distinct components, with an overall floor area of 139,650 sq ft.

There are 18 terraced and solus trade counter units, three light industrial units and a single office building of 4,172 sq ft.

Colin Finlayson, director of Lismore, said: “South Gyle Trade Park offers a secure and well-diversified income profile, as well as significant opportunities to grow income through active asset management.

“We anticipate strong interest from a wide range of investors.”

Tenants include Network Rail, Thistle Timber & Building Supplies, Wolseley, D&G Autocare, Geo Amey, Martin Plant Hire, Dofos and CityFibre.