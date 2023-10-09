Labour to grow economy through building plan

Labour conference

Rachel Reeves: ‘we must get Britain building’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Labour wants to fund growth in the economy by changing the planning system to help kickstart major infrastructure projects.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will tell her party’s annual conference in Liverpool that encouraging growth is the key to financing Britain’s struggling public services.

“If we want to spur investment, restore economic security, and revive growth. Then we must get Britain building again,” Reeves will tell delegates.

Referencing the cancelled HS2 project, she will say: “If the Tories won’t build, if the Tories can’t build, then we will. Taking head on the obstacles presented by our antiquated planning system.”

She will outline Labour’s plans to ease the building of critical infrastructure for energy, transport and technology, by speeding up its planning within the first six months of government, fast-tracking the planning process for priority growth areas and providing incentives to local communities.

Labour wants to restore business investment as a share of gross domestic product to the level under the last Labour government in 1997 to 2010.

Ms Reeves will say this would mean an additional £50 billion more every year in the British economy by the end of the decade – the equivalent to £1,700 per household.

Labour has moved to cast off its image as a spendthrift party, promising to stick to a “non-negotiable” set of fiscal rules to ensure the party does not borrow to fund day-to-day spending and to set a budget every year by the end of November.