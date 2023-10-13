Hunter in bid to create next £100m businesses

ScaleUp scheme

Sir Tom Hunter with Theo Paphitis (pic: Terry Murden)

The Hunter Foundation and the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) have opened applications for the second ScaleupScotland2.0 programme which aims to turn high growth firms into £100m turnover businesses.

The programme sees 12 scaling businesses work collaboratively with fellow CEOs and leadership teams to supercharge growth over a one-year period beginning January 2024.

During that year they attend quarterly overnight events for inspiration and action including masterclasses, focused dinners and peer-to-peer learning. This year’s cohort have been supported and inspired by Professor Sir Chris Evans, Theo Paphitis, Kim Perdikou, Carolyn Jamieson, Ruth Chandler, Kristian Tapaninaho, Willie Watt, Lisa McPherson, Mike Reid, Yvette Hopkins, Bob Keiller, Mark Logan. Mark Beaumont and Calum Paterson.

Developed after extensive analysis of the challenges facing businesses as they scale up, ScaleupScotland2.0 addresses the lack of strategic support available to high growth businesses.

Participant companies must be headquartered in Scotland with current revenues typically in excess of £20m, a record of strong year-on-year growth with the potential and matching ambition to achieve £100m+ revenues within the next 5 years.

The programme is open to the CEO and executive leadership teams of up to 12 businesses. is cohort based and places a strong emphasis on peer-to-peer learning.

On joining the programme, the foundation undertakes a deep dive into each business to identify and align the team on the specific challenges and opportunities facing the entrepreneurial leader, the collective executive team, and the individual functional leaders.

One of the existing scaleup2.0 cohort, Richard Madden of WeConnect Energy noted: “The ScaleupScotland2.0 program has been a pivotal catalyst in our business growth journey, elevating our aspirations with an unparalleled network of trusted advisors and motivational speakers, forging invaluable links with fellow CEOs, and providing a gateway into the flourishing landscape of scalable Scottish businesses.”

Sir Tom said: “This programme is by and for entrepreneurs, a learning journey of unparalleled opportunity in my view that truly accelerates growth through knowledge and peer-to-peer support.

“The only way to move the economic dial in Scotland is to deliver far more scaling businesses and our portfolio of pre-scaler, scaleup core and scaleup2.0 joins the dots up to deliver some of that ambition so I’m delighted to host and sponsor 2.0.”

Willie Watt chairman of SNIB added: “The ScaleUpScotland2.0 programme aligns with The Bank’s missions.

“We believe that a healthy scale-up support landscape is critical to enable growing businesses to thrive. Ensuring that scaling businesses can access the support and guidance they need to sustain their growth brings productivity gains, high-value job creation and the power to transform our economy.”