Grant helps waste management firm add 50 jobs

New facility

Opening day: Neil Gray, Angus Hamilton and Rhona Allison

Recycling and waste management business Levenseat will create 50 jobs at its Lathallan facility near Falkirk after receiving a grant of almost £1 million from Scottish Enterprise.

Since purchasing it last year, Levenseat has invested an initial £4m to modernise and upgrade the site which has culminated in today’s opening of its materials recycling facility (MRF).

The Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund grant of £962,968 will support the modernisation programme including the introduction of new technologies and automated processes.

The new MRF will process up to 200,000 tonnes of waste per year, almost doubling Levenseat’s current sorting line capacity, enabling the company to expand its business across central Scotland.

The Lathallan facility, which currently processes bulky waste from a number of local authorities including Falkirk Council, will work in tandem with the main Levenseat site in West Lothian offering a wide range of services including mixed waste and organic recycling, industrial waste, aggregate recovery and energy from waste treatment.

Wellbeing Economy & Fair Work Secretary Neil Gray, was invited to open the facility. He said: “As part of a collaborative way of working, we want to ensure businesses receive the support they need to deliver the step change required in Scottish industry to reduce emissions and support our journey to a greener, fairer wellbeing economy.

“I am pleased that support from the Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund has enabled Levenseat Ltd to develop and expand its innovative recycling facility in Polmont, creating good green jobs and supporting our net zero journey.”

Angus Hamilton, managing director at Levenseat, commented: “Our investment into this facility is a core part of our ambitious strategy to utilise innovation to maximise capacity, further support customers’ recycling objectives, and play a key role in Scotland’s circular economy. This approach brings environmental as well as economic benefits with new, skilled jobs being created on this site.”

Administered by Scottish Enterprise, the Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund is designed to help companies develop or adopt low carbon products, processes or services that contribute towards Scotland’s net zero targets.

Rhona Allison, managing director for business growth at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The grant supports major capital investment by Levenseat in the green economy.

“It’s a great example of what the Low Carbon Manufacturing Challenge Fund was designed to encourage.”