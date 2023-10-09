Gough promoted to board at jeweller Laings

Retail

By a Daily Business reporter |

Jewellery retailer, Laings, has promoted Serena Gough, head of its services and bespoke departments, to its UK board.

Ms Gough has been a part of the Scotland-headquartered business since 2019 and her appointment is recognition of her contribution to the business.

It also coincides with the opening of a suite of workshops across the estate, the upcoming opening of a new home in Glasgow and an expansive relocated showroom in Southampton.

Stuart McDowell, managing director, said: “Serena has been a tremendous asset to Laings for over four years, working as an integral part of the expansion of our Services and Bespoke departments and the development of our workshops.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Serena to our UK board of directors and we’re looking forward to her focusing on her roots in a watchmaking and bringing her extensive knowledge and skills to her new role.”