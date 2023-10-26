Cockburn for BAE Systems | Mattioli Woods | TRG | ECB

Markets: Live

Angus Cockburn

Angus Cockburn, former CFO at Aggreko and Serco Group, has joined the board of BAE Systems as a non-executive director with effect from 6 November.

Mr Cockburn is currently chair of James Fisher & Sons and the senior independent director of Ashtead Group. He is also a non-executive director of STS Global Income & Growth Trust but will step-down from that board at the company’s AGM next year.

He is also a former non-executive director of GKN and Howdens Joinery Group.

Mr Cockburn holds an MBA from the IMD Business School in Switzerland. He is also an honorary professor at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Mattioli Woods focused on Maven

Anne Gunther

Wealth manager Mattioli Woods said Maven, its Glasgow-based private equity business, continues to perform and integrate well across the group with a strong pipeline of deals.

In a pre-AGM statement it said the group “continues to focus on delivering synergies with acquired businesses, advancing key strategic initiatives, including the introduction of a new pension banking proposition, offering clients better interest rates and the group an enhanced banking margin.”

It said the group continues to trade in line with the Board’s expectations.

As previously announced, David Kiddie will step down as chair and non-executive director following the AGM. He will stay on in a consultancy role.

Anne Gunther, former chief Executive of both Standard Life Bank and Standard Life Healthcare and founding director of Standard Life Wealth, becomes chair. She has an honorary doctorate from Edinburgh University.

TRG confirm rival bid interest

The Restaurant Group, owner of Wagamama, has confirmed that it has received a request within the last week from Wheel Topco, the owner of PizzaExpress Group which is interested in gatecrashing a takeover offer by Apollo Asset Management.

No written or verbal indicative proposal has been made to the board of TRG by Wheel Topco and TRG shareholders have been advised to take no action at this time.

The TRG board said it has no intention of withdrawing its recommendation to accept Apollo’s bid, via special purpose vehicle Rock Bidco, whichwas unveiled on 12 October.

Markets – ECB holds interest rate

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged for the first time since June last year, supporting a move to ease off on the aggressive monetary tightening campaign around the world.

Christine Lagarde, the president of the ECB, and the other members of the governing council chose to leave official borrowing costs across the 20 countries that use the euro at 4%.

The decision has heightened speculation that the Bank of England will keep the UK’s base rate unchanged at 5.25% when the monetary policy committee meets next week.

Despite the ECB decision, the FTSE 100 slid 59.77 points to close at 7,354.57 as weak corporate figures dominated investor sentiment.

On Wall Street last night the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 slid 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 2.4% lower. It was the Nasdaq’s worst day since February, while the S&P hit its lowest level since June.

The tech sell-off was led by Google parent Alphabet, as its shares plunged 9.5% after disappointing cloud sales.

Meta Platforms beat expectations for revenue and earnings, but shares fell back as the owner of Facebook warned of continued macroeconomic uncertainty and lower advertising demand in the current quarter.