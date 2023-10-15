Clement vows to instill winning mentality at Rangers

Deal until 2027

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Project: Philippe Clement

New Rangers manager Philippe Clement has vowed to instill a winning mentality into his Ibrox squad.

Then 49-year-old Belgian has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to replace Michael Beale to become the club’s 19th permanent manager.

A former player with Genk and Club Brugge, he was also capped 38 times by Belgium and appeared in all their matches at the 1998 World Cup and was part of their Euro 2000 squad.

“Nobody can put more pressure on winning than myself, it’s always been the case since I was a small child, I want to win everything in everything I do,” said the former Monaco boss who won the league title at both Bruges and Genk as manager.

“That’s the mentality I want to give my players and to convince them about their own qualities, because there is more quality in this team than they are showing at the moment.

“I know what you need to win and it’s important to have confidence, but the most important thing is hard work.

“It was a sporting choice to come here, I’m here for the project. I see the potential in the club, the passion of the fans and those are the things that convince me this was the best choice. I felt honesty, the passion of the people for the club. At the moment the team needs some confidence, new dynamic.”

Rangers chairman John Bennett said: “I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Philippe as he becomes our 19th manager.

“His appointment comes at the end of a carefully planned and comprehensive recruitment process.

“A team led by our CEO James Bisgrove, members of the board, and former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness, has spent the last 10 days interviewing several high-calibre candidates, with those individuals undergoing a rigorous interview and vetting process.

“Philippe proved to be the outstanding candidate across all the key criteria, reinforced by his track record of winning titles.”

Clement’s first game in charge will be Hibs’ visit to Ibrox on Saturday.