Clarke: ‘Phenomenal’ to qualify for Euro 2024

Glory for Scots

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Progress: Steve Clarke

The Tartan Army is preparing to march on Germany next year after Scotland qualified for Euro 2024 without kicking a ball.

Spain’s 1-0 win over Norway in Oslo, secured the Scots’ ticket to back-to-back European Championships with two games to spare after a rousing qualifying campaign.

Steve Clarke’s men will be roared on by thousands of supporters next summer, desperate to see the team get through to the knockout stages for the first time.

Fans will have to wait until the draw is made in Berlin on Saturday, 2 December to find out the group stage opponents.

Three years ago a section containing England, Croatia and Czech Republic proved too tough a nut to crack but Clarke will be hoping lessons have been learned – and for some good fortune in the draw.

Gavi’s goal against Norway also confirmed Spain will be joining Scotland in Germany, with the two countries battling it out for top spot in Group A, an achievement which would boost Scotland’s chances of claiming one of the top seedings for the draw in December.

Spain, though, appear to have the easier task with games against minnows Cyprus in Larnaca and a home match against Georgia, while the Scots must travel to Georgia before welcoming Norway to Hampden Park to bring the curtain down on a famous campaign which saw them win their first five matches including victories over Spain in Glasgow and Norway in Oslo.

“I would like to congratulate the players for their efforts in qualifying for back-to-back tournaments,” said Clarke, who takes his team to Lille on Tuesday to take on France in a friendly.

“I’m not sure they will fully realise the significance of their achievement yet but to qualify for successive Euros after more than 20 years is phenomenal and testament to their hard work.

“I would also like to thank my backroom team for their support and, of course, the fans who have packed Hampden Park to capacity and made it a place to be feared once again. They have played a key part in our success, both home and away, and they can now look forward to making their plans for Germany – although I suspect many had done so before tonight.

“I said after EURO 2020 that we wanted to be serial qualifiers again and reaching successive EURO finals shows the progress we’ve made.”