Carnoustie Hotel deal may herald return of Open

Consortium deal

By a Daily Business reporter |

Carnoustie Hotel has been acquired by a consortium

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa has been sold to MIJH, a consortium of international investors who want to restore its place on the Open Championship rota.

The investors, led by Max Herberstein and Paul Lisiak, plan to redevelop the 106-bedroom property which will continue to be managed by Bespoke Hotels.

The Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee secured the ability to acquire the hotel earlier this year and in August, Angus council agreed that the redevelopment could go ahead.

Councillors agreed the transfer of the land lease for the ground the hotel occupies, meaning the deal with MJIH could complete in September for an undisclosed sum.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Links, said: “We are working closely with Angus council on the next steps to advance this ambition further and help secure the return of The Open Championship to Carnoustie this decade.”

Carnoustie has hosted The Open eight times, most recently in 2018 when it was won by Francesco Molinari.