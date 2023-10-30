Caltech Lifts named Family Business of the Year

Courier Awards

Caltech Lifts has been named Best Dundee-based Family Business in The Courier Business Awards 2023, days after it celebrated its 45th birthday.

The firm, founded in Dundee in 1978 by engineer Howard Renwick, is now run by his sons Andrew and Fraser.

Managing director Andrew Renwick was joined by his father and brother in accepting the award from host Gaby Roslin.

The judging panel, which this year was chaired by entrepreneur Mike Soutar, chose Caltech Lifts as the winner because, despite the colossal challenge of Covid restrictions, it stayed on track with its plan to increase turnover, profit and staff to record levels by maintaining rigorous focus on delivering high-quality service, products and value.

In its awards application, Caltech Lifts also cited its focus on excellence in customer service as one of its main sources of competitive advantage, along with investing in getting, training and retaining the right staff.

Speaking about the award win, Andrew Renwick said: “To win Dundee-based Family Business of the Year in The Courier Business Awards days after we celebrated the company’s 45th birthday is an amazing present for the company and our family.

“This has been hard-earned by the years of hard work we and our staff have put into building Caltech Lifts to where it is today.

“It’s a great reward for everyone and I’d like to thank our staff and customers for their commitment to our family firm over the last 45 years. We enjoyed a great night on Saturday with staff, clients, suppliers and friends”

Caltech Lifts supplies and maintains lifting equipment, including passenger lifts, goods lifts, disabled access lifts and stairlifts to the public and private sectors, and maintains more than 1,500 lifts across Scotland.

