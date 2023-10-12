BBC and ITV probed by competition regulator

CMA investigation

ITV said it was cooperating with the CMA

An inquiry has opened into potential breaches of competition law involved in the production and broadcasting of television content.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is probing at least seven suspected companies, including the BBC and ITV, on their purchase of freelance services and the employment of staff who produce UK television content.

The investigation excludes sport content, which is under a separate investigation that opened in July 2022.

It concerns the activities of these undertakings in relation to the purchase of services from freelance providers, and the employment of staff, who support the production, creation and/or broadcasting of television content in the UK, excluding sport content

The CMA is investigating suspected breaches of competition law by at least the following organisations: the BBC, Hartswood Films, Hat Trick Productions ITV, Red Planet Pictures, Sister Pictures and Tiger Aspect Productions.

In a statement the CMA said that at this stage it believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law.

The CMA has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections to any party or parties. Not all cases result in the CMA issuing a statement of objections and no assumption should be made at this stage that the CA98 has been infringed.

ITV said it noted the announcement and confirms that together with other organisations it has received a case initiation notice from the CMA.

ITV said it is committed to complying with competition law and to cooperating with the CMA’s inquiries. It said it does not propose to comment further at this stage.