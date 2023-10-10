Alba Bank seeks agility in tie-up with Mambu

Partnership

Jim McColl set up Alba Bank to target SMEs

Alba Bank, the UK’s newest challenger bank dedicated to supporting SMEs, is partnering with Mambu’s cloud banking platform to manage its lending services, as well as its retail and business deposits.

Founded by Scottish entrepreneur, Jim McColl in 2018, with its headquarters in Glasgow, Alba Bank was established to provide commercial finance to UK SMEs.

By adopting Mambu’s cloud banking platform, Alba Bank is seeking agility and speed to market.

Over the last five years, over half (58%) of UK SMEs have been unable to secure any or sufficient funding to cover the needs of their business, on at least one occasion, according to a report by Mambu. More than nine in ten (93%) would consider switching lenders if a competitor provided a better service.

Nick Lawler, market director, Northern Europe at Mambu, says: “Now more than ever, the availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs. SME pain points need to be properly acknowledged by banks, as success rates for loan applications are 20% lower than for large enterprises.

“We look forward to working with Alba as it supports direct lending to SMEs and fuels economic growth in Scotland and the wider UK region.”

Earlier this year, Alba was granted its banking licence by the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and the FCA, allowing it to move into mobilisation, during which time it is currently focusing on building out its team, operations and infrastructure.

Sandeep Kadam, chief technology officer at Alba Bank adds: “We’re excited to work with Mambu and fully embrace a cloud-first approach. Our partnership will enable us to build our products quickly and adapt to ever-changing market demands.”