Alasdair Humphrey brings end to long stint at JLL

Property

By a Daily Business reporter |

Alasdair Humphery: long service

Scottish commercial property veteran Alasdair Humphery is to retire from JLL, bringing an end to a near 35-year connection with the firm.

Mr Humphery has been with the business as it developed from a Scottish partnership as Jones Lang Wootton, into an integrated and listed international real estate advisory business as JLL. The period included its UK merger with King Sturge in 2011.

He has been employed in several roles and earlier this year, after 15 years as the firm’s leader, he became a consultant working in commercial property investment.

He said in a statement: “Given my unusually long period of service, it’s fair to say that I have operated in some of the most bullish and bearish of markets but my time with JLL has been thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish.

“This is thanks to a talented colleagues and amazing clients who we have helped deliver an intriguing range of market leading projects.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of that corporate journey and an absolute honour to lead the business in Scotland for 15 years.”

In the New Year he intends to build on existing non-executive and voluntary roles by seeking out a “limited number of fresh advisory opportunities”.

Mr Humphery served as the chair of the Scottish Property Federation and has more than 30 years of experience as a qualified chartered surveyor and real estate adviser. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.