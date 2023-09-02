Yousaf puts economic growth on list of priorities

Programme for Government

Humza Yousaf will tell MSPs that economic growth is a priority

Plans to reduce poverty, deliver economic growth, tackle climate change and provide high quality public services will be central to First Minister Humza Yousaf’s first Programme for Government.

With ministers facing criticism that they do not understand the needs to of business, Mr Yousaf has put a pledge “to deliver a wellbeing economy that boosts economic growth” high on his list of priorities.

He will promise to build on key partnerships – including the Verity House agreement with local authorities and the New Deal for Business”.

He is targeting economic growth and the provision of “high quality public services with well-paid and fair jobs at its heart.”

Speaking ahead of the statement to MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf said: “This is my first Programme for Government, and in the days ahead I will outline the ambitious plans my government has for the people of Scotland – plans which are focused on reducing poverty, delivering growth, helping to tackle climate change and providing high quality public services.

“These are the areas that matter most to people, communities and businesses across the country. We are in a cost of living crisis that is impacting the most vulnerable in our society the most – communities which have been suffering at the hands of UK Government cuts for too long.

“The government I lead will continue to focus on protecting our public services and improving the support we provide to help build a stronger economy and a fairer society. That ambition is the only way we can deliver real, positive change for people right across the country.”