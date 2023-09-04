Wood secures $330m partnership with Harbour

Services deal

Steve Nicol: confident

Engineering company Wood is to provide $330 million of operational work in the North Sea for Harbour Energy , the UK’s largest oil and gas producer.

Wood will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including digital and decarbonisation solutions, for a number of Harbour’s offshore assets critical to UK energy security.

The strategic partnership will run for an initial term of five years, with five one-year extension options covering Harbour’s operated assets, including its J-Area, Greater Britannia Area, Solan and AELE (Armada, Everest, Lomond and Erskine) hubs.

This partnership will support hundreds of jobs at Wood’s Operations business in Aberdeen and offshore across the two EPC and O&M contracts, with further recruitment expected in 2024.

Steve Nicol, Wood’s executive president of operations, said he was confident that the partnership will enable Harbour to maximise its investment and “ensure the UK continues to have the energy mix it needs.”