UK growth so feeble ‘it will feel like recession’

Flat economy

Business output is expected to be largely static

Britain remains on course to avoid a technical recession, but growth is likely to remain so feeble that it will be hard to spot the difference, according to new research.

The British Chambers of Commerce has revised its 2023 growth rate upwards from 0.3% to 0.4%, dropping back o 0.3% next year, and nudging up only slightly to 0.7% in 2025.

Consistently low economic growth of this nature is comparable to previous periods of economic shocks and recessions such as the oil crises of the 1970s and financial crash of 2008.

The BCC expects inflation to take longer to return to the Bank of England’s 2% target – only reaching this goal in the last quarter of 2025.

It predicts business investment to contract by 0.1% in 2024, a downward revision of 0.7 percentage points, before rebounding to 1.2% in 2025.

Despite the gloomy economic outlook, average earnings are now expected to grow more strongly over the next three years, with 5.5% growth in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025, this is marginally above the forecasts for year-end CPI inflation in the next two years.

With core inflation remaining stubborn, and fears that wages could continue to put upward pressure on prices, the Bank of England interest rate is now expected to peak at 5.5% in the second half of 2023. It will then fall more slowly than previously forecast – decreasing by just 0.25 percentage points in 2024 to 5.25%, and then 4.5% in 2025.

Vicky Pryce, senior member of the BCC Economic Advisory Council, said: “The BCC’s latest forecast shows the UK economy is continuing to teeter on the edge of a recession. But the fact is, that with growth predicted to hover so close to zero for three years, it will still feel a lot like one for most people and businesses.

“The impact this will have on consumer spending, coupled with a poor trade performance, will only generate more uncertainty for firms.

“The Bank of England’s own forecasts take a similarly dour view, so firms will be watching closely to see how this feeds into decision-making around interest rates.

“There is currently little on the table to provide companies with any crumbs of comfort. As we head towards an election next year, politicians will have to show how they will work with the business community to find solutions.”