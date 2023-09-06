TLT expands Scottish team with new partner

Law

TLT has continued the expansion of its commercial dispute resolution team in Scotland with the appointment of Keith Anderson, pictured, as partner in its Edinburgh office.

Joining from Gilson Gray, Mr Anderson acts for a wide variety of high-profile individuals and organisations in business, sport and politics, including on complex cross-border disputes, property disputes, contentious insolvencies and fraud claims.

He also works with several football clubs. Some of his work has included acting as in-house counsel for Rangers and advising on insolvency and regulatory matters for the administrators of Heart of Midlothian.

John Paul Sheridan, head of location in Scotland, said: “Keith is a talented litigator with experience advising high-profile clients on complex matters.”