Time Is Money: Exploring the Radical Concept of a Time-Based Economy

We live in a world where the traditional monetary system governs everything. We measure our wealth in dollars, euros and other currencies, where the concept of “Time-Based Currency feels like a myth, although it is a revolutionary idea.

However, if you read this article, you’ll discover that this is not just an abstract notion, it is a way to transform our economics.

Given that we live in a world where everything moves fast, it’s essential to know what Time-Based Currency is and how it works.

Think of it as a currency that doesn’t rely on the quantity of dollars in your bank account but on the quality of time you invest in your community. This innovative currency challenges the norm of modern economics by marking value on everyone’s time equally. It gives us a new lens through which we can solve social, economic, and environmental issues.

We came up with this guide to explore the core principles behind Time-Based Currency and learn about its origins and evolution.

Time-Based Currency: The Basics

Turning time into currency is a form of alternative currency that places a unique value on time itself. Instead of traditional money, people trade services or labour hours within a community-based system.

Every hour spent providing a service earns participants a corresponding amount of “time credits.”

These credits can then be exchanged for services they need from others in the network. The concept underscores the idea that everyone’s time and skills are equally valuable, fostering a more equitable and community-centric economy.

Historical Background and Origins

Time as currency is not a recent invention; its roots trace back to various historical movements.

One of the earliest examples can be found in 19th-century labour exchanges, where workers exchanged labour for goods and services. However, the modern concept gained traction during the Great Depression when communities experimented with time-based systems to counteract economic hardships.

These early efforts laid the foundation for today’s time banking and time-based currency systems.

Evolution of Time-Based Currency Systems

Over the years, time-based currency systems have evolved significantly. They have expanded from localised and offline models to include digital platforms that connect participants across broader regions.

These systems have become more sophisticated, incorporating technology to facilitate exchanges, track time credits, and ensure transparency.

Moreover, they have adapted to address diverse community needs, from healthcare and education to environmental sustainability, making time-based currency a versatile tool for promoting social cohesion and addressing various challenges in our modern world.

How it Works?

Time-based currencies are like tokens issued by time banks to help members exchange goods and services. To keep things fair and equal in time banking, there are some rules we follow with this currency. Let us explain with an example:

Imagine there’s a time bank, and they say that a one-time dollar is worth one hour of work. In this time bank, there are two members: a carpenter and a doctor.

Both of them agreed to give a certain number of hours of service to the community. In return, they get time dollars that they can use to get the services they need.

Let’s say the carpenter spends five hours building a cabinet for the doctor. In return, the carpenter earns five(time) dollars.

Now, the carpenter can use these time dollars to get medical services from the doctor, even though they might earn different amounts of money in their regular jobs. This system helps make sure everyone gets what they need, no matter what they do for a living.

The idea behind time banking is rooted in the belief that our financial institutions, markets, and currencies play a significant role in shaping the character of our societies.

When markets operate in an impersonal manner, and a person’s work is valued solely by the opinion of strangers, it can foster a community that lacks personal connections and fails to nurture strong bonds among neighbours.

The concept of time-based currencies has gained prominence in recent times, with legal scholar Edgar S. Cahn at the forefront of its advocacy. Edgar S. Cahn, who also played a pivotal role in founding the Antioch School of Law in Washington, D.C., introduced five core principles for time banking in his book “No More Throw-Away People.” These principles are:

We Are All Assets : Recognizing that every individual has something valuable to contribute.

Redefining Work : Acknowledging and rewarding all forms of work, including unpaid and caregiving responsibilities.

Reciprocity : Fostering a sense of community trust and strong relationships by helping one another.

Social Networks: Emphasizing the importance of belonging to social networks, which enrich our lives with meaning and connection.

Respect : Upholding respect and dignity is fundamental to creating a healthy, loving community and is the cornerstone of democracy.

Time Value of Money in Modern Days

Time-based currencies are not very common but can be found in some local currency projects. In 2021, there were about 200 time banks in the United States.

One example is the Ithaca HOUR, which started in 1991 in Ithaca, New York, to boost local economic activity and keep money within the community. One HOUR is worth $10, and it’s a system where an hour of any work is equal to another hour of work. Right now, there are more than $100,000 worth of Ithaca Hours in use.

Another well-known example is the Fureai Kippu in Japan. It’s a currency used for helping elderly people, and the basic unit is an hour of service.

As you can see, this notion of “time is currency” is a valuable tool for building strong communities. Time-Based Currency encourages us to reconsider how we value and exchange our most precious resource: time.

In a world where money often takes centre stage, it offers a different perspective that can promote fairness, reciprocity, and social unity.