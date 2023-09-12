State pension tweak may mean lower rise

Treasury review

Pensions have already risen by 10.1% this year

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering adjusting the figure used for calculating the annual state pension that would see it rise by less than expected next year.

An 8.5% rise in average earnings this month would normally see the state pension rise by that sum in April.

Ministers insist they are committed to the higher figure but the Treasury is looking at the lower figure of 7.8% which strips trip out the effect of bonuses given to more than a million NHS staff and civil servants over the summer.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says this would save the taxpayer £630 million, but it would also deny pensioners as much as £75 a week.

Policy on the state pension is governed by the ‘triple lock” or which of average earnings, inflation or 2.5% is highest each September and inflation is not expected to be above wage growth this month.

A rise of 8.5% would mean an annual increase of £691.60 on the basic state pension, taking the total for the year to £8,814.

For those receiving the new flat-rate state pension since April 2016, the rise would be £17.35 a week, or £902.20 a year – taking the total for the year to £11,501.

Either way it will be the second significant increase in the state pension in two years, after a 10.1% increase in April this year.

Jason Hollands, managing director at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners, says the latest increase will heighten debate over the future of the triple lock, and Labour’s Angela Rayner was non-committal on its future when it was raised during the Trades Union Congress today.

When it was first created in the June 2010 Budget, the triple lock was costed at £450m a year. Now it costs the government several billion a year and, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, it could cost hundreds of billions a year in the future.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and now partner at consultants LCP, estimated that the number of taxpaying pensioners would rise by around 650,000 to 9.15 million. He described that as a stealth tax on many pensioners.

Mr Hollands said: “The cost of the state pension is already expected to outweigh combined spending on education, policing and defence in the next two years.

“With none of the leading parties willing to question the affordability of the triple-lock in the run-up up to a General Election, this presents a significant challenge to the public finances and will limit the Chancellor’s options for announcing any pre-election tax cuts.”

In the subsequent three years it will require triple lock increases of just a sliver greater than 3% to take the annual state pension above the annual personal tax allowance.

“That then presents a conundrum to the government of the time: create an administrative and political headache by taxing the state pension, possibly at source – which would be massively unpopular among the more than 13 million people then expected to be of state pension age – or make the headache go away by raising the personal tax allowance for everyone.”

Annual income tax statistics from HM Revenue & Customs have estimated that in this tax year there are 8.1 million income tax payers above the state pension age (or 22.5% of the total), a 25% increase on the 6.47 million pensioners who paid income tax in 2020/21 (or 20.4% of the total).

Future increases in the state pension alongside frozen allowances in the next few years would add millions more to that total.

Mr Hollands adds: “As for the current income tax equation facing pensioners, in this tax year the state pension takes up all but £1,970 of the personal tax allowance, and if it rises by 8.5% for 2024/25 then just £1,069 of a pensioner’s tax exemption will be left after the state pension is taken into account.

“So anyone with even a very modest private income will be tipped into paying basic rate tax at 20%, with some estimates expecting half a million more pensioners to become taxpayers in the next tax year.”