Space Saving Tips For Industrial Warehouses

Maximising the use of space within an industrial warehouse is crucial to keeping costs under control. Space costs money, and moving to larger premises or extending the footprint of your building is not always an option.

Here are some ways you can maximise space within your existing warehouse; it’s about working smarter and starts with heading upwards into the wasted ceiling space.

Go higher

There are a few options to go higher. If you have sufficient overhead space, add a mezzanine floor to gain valuable extra working and storage space. A mezzanine level adds space without increasing the overall footprint. However, you will limit how it can be used if you don’t consider access. A mezzanine goods lift such as those available from market leaders Transdek are easy to install and operate. A dedicated goods lift offers a safe way to raise and lower goods and equipment between the ground and the mezzanine level. Without the need for a dedicated motor room, the enclosed lift shaft can be reached via a short ramp to maximise the use of space.

Other ways to use vertical space include adding taller shelving or cross beams for additional pallets and storage space. These require more safety measures to ensure safe retrieval and workers. You must ensure that you have a suitable vertical lift or safety ladders to reach goods at height. Automated storage solutions could be fitted to improve product raising and lowering. One of the leading causes of accidents in a warehouse setting is injury and death caused by falling objects, so be sure to get expert advice before undertaking any changes.

Narrower aisles

Reducing aisle widths requires a rethink of how much space you will leave to access goods. Switching to smaller aisles will likely involve a change from sitting to standing systems to cope with less access space. This will undoubtedly give you more room for racking and stacking. Still, careful consideration must be given to how much activity there will be and the safety of the workers in the narrower aisles. You could gain as much as 50% more usable vertical space. However, you will need to plan carefully as the traffic in the area will likely increase, and any changes must allow your workers to carry out their duties safely and without unnecessary risk.

Custom-fit storage solutions

Storage shelving and containers are often fitted as one size covers all areas, likely leading to many wasted spaces. If you change your racking to an adjustable slotted system, you can change racking heights to suit the items stored. You should also look at the storage containers you use; these are likely standard across the shelving, and a simple change to item-fitted storage solutions will open up more space as items are in more appropriately sized containers.

Over dock storage

The space above your dock areas could be utilised for additional storage by adding over-deck shelving. You should always consult and use the services of a professional installer when looking to add any storage to ensure that the structural safety and integrity of your building are not compromised and that they can be accessed and used safely.

Lastly, whilst this will not gain you space, it is essential to consider the workflow within your warehouse to ensure that you maximise every aspect of your warehouse operations. This is critical before you make any changes, as more usable space will lead to a busier warehouse. All the above could give you valuable extra storage space, yet you will not gain anything if you don’t consider the workflow and safety of the busier warehouse. You’ll therefore need to plan around improving workflow as part of the change. It pays to work with specialists who can offer various logistics solutions to make your warehouse safe and effective.