Smith commits his future to Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has signed a new contract which will keep him at Scotstoun until at least the summer of 2026.

The 51-year-old made an instant impression during his first season in charge as Glasgow reached a first-ever European Challenge Cup Final and a top-four finish in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Smith also led his team to 13 wins from a possible 14 at home across the course of his first season, Munster the only team to leave victorious.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: “From day one, Franco understood not only the culture of our club, but what it means to be a Glasgow Warrior.

“He fully buys into our desire to make this a world-class environment both on and off the field, and the results last season were a reflection of the efforts that went in across the board.

“More than that, though, Franco’s drive to ensure our players are committed to social engagement across the city made this decision easy for us – one of our club’s primary values is to inspire our community, and Franco embodies that day in, day out.

“His passion for developing talent and helping this club to succeed is evident for all to see, and I look forward to working alongside him to further develop this club in the coming seasons.”

Smith said: “I feel like I can add value to Glasgow rugby and to Scottish rugby – winning silverware and competing at the top end of each competition is always a priority for us, but if we can bring players through and develop them to be competitive for club and country then we will only be in a stronger position.

“Rugby is just a vehicle to influence people’s lives, and I want to give as much of myself to this club and this city as I can. If we can influence people to be the best version of themselves that they can be, then that’s a success to me. Glasgow is a vibrant city full of opportunities, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”