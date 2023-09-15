Sheraton unveils members’ business club

Shared space

A hotel at the heart of Edinburgh’s financial district has enhanced its lounge offering to meet the growing demand for remote and hybrid working facilities with the benefits of a private members’ club.

‘Belong at Sheraton Club Edinburgh’ on the ground floor of The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa is designed with connections in mind.

This is an exclusive and inclusive private club where members can collaborate and connect in the city within a spacious design-led, vibrant and inviting private space in the Sheraton with boardroom facilities and many exclusive benefits.

Club Lounge access Monday – Friday, 7am – 5pm

6 hours complimentary parking

Complimentary Club Lounge breakfast with extensive hot and cold dishes

Unlimited speciality tea, coffee, soft drinks, and delectable treats

Members are welcome to bring two guests per day after 11am

20% off Club Lounge Lunch Menu

20% off in One Square Bar & Brasserie up to 6 people

Complimentary glass of wine, bottled beer, soft drink in One Square Bar between 5pm – 6pm (member only)

Preferred member rates on accommodation

Complimentary use of a state-of-the-art meeting room for 2 hours, for up to 6 people

Option to upgrade membership to include Fitness/Gym membership at One Spa (note: access to gym only available Mon-Fri)

Dedicated offers and exclusive member events

No joining or cancellation fees

Unlimited, free Wi-Fi

*All subject to terms and conditions

According to recent reports* 66% of companies have embraced the hybrid style of working, while 30% are actively planning to transition. 81% of younger workers say they would feel more isolated without time in the office (source); 56% reported an increase in happiness levels when working (source); 30% have found it difficult separating their home lives from their work lives (source) The biggest struggle with working remotely is not being able to unplug, followed by difficulties with collaboration and communication (source).

Giving employees, employers and self-employed more choices in their working environment will deliver increased agility to address modern working conditions therefore this new Club offering is geared to meet this growing demand.

Commenting on the launch, Fiona McLellan, director of sales for The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, said: “We piloted the Club Lounge membership concept in the Spring with existing One Spa members and friends of the Sheraton and due to the positive feedback and interest, took the decision to open it up to new members.

“As a leading five-star hotel and Spa renowned for its leisure and corporate facilities, we offer more than the other working spaces and member clubs in the city centre so we’ve designed a membership that’s priced competitively and delivers on all that the Sheraton is renowned for with exclusive benefits such as complimentary parking for six hours in the City from Monday to Friday and discounted member rates for events, restaurants, bars, and One Spa.

“Ultimately, with Belong at Sheraton Club Edinburgh, we are creating an environment where like-minded professionals can tap into social and business networking, take advantage of state-of-the-art boardroom and meeting facilities and enjoy a convivial and relaxed city centre escape and working environment.”

Belong at Sheraton Club Edinburgh is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm. Priced at £160 per month for new members or £210 per month for a combined Club and One Spa fitness and gym membership.

New members applying up to 31 October 2023 will also receive a gift of £100 credit towards Spa treatments, food and drink and accommodation.

For more information or to become a member, please visit here or email edinburghclub@sheraton.com.