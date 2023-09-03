Seven Street Wealth emerges from CT buy-out

Financial planning

Seven Street owners Gordon Birrell and Mark Dobson

Chiene + Tait Financial Planning has been acquired from its parent practice by directors Mark Dobson and Gordon Birrell and rebranded as Seven Street Wealth.

The business was established in 2000 as an independent sister company of Chiene + Tait LLP and has a presence in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, and London. It provides financial planning advice to individuals, families, trusts, corporates, and charities.

The new owners have led and grown the company over the past 13 years and will relocate its head office to Alva Street in the west end of Edinburgh

Mr Dobson said: “I am proud of what has been achieved, and of the people who make Seven Street Wealth what it is today.”

“There are fewer independent financial advisory firms in the market, due to consolidation in our sector and Seven Street Wealth prides itself on being privately owned.”

Mr Birrell said: “The success of the buy-out is testament to what we have built over the past decade. Our loyal client base and talented team gives us the perfect platform to evolve and grow even further.”

Anchored in Edinburgh’s New Town, the new name echoes the legacy of James Craig’s visionary streets with inspiration drawn from the firm’s first office on Dublin Street to Dundas Street and now Alva Street, mirroring the city’s architectural aspirations.

Practice manager, Emily Dobson, who led the rebrand commented: “The transition to Seven Street Wealth encapsulates progress and legacy. It represents the evolution we stand for while paying homage to our esteemed foundation.”

Seven Street Wealth will continue to work with its former shareholders, recently rebranded as CT, on mutual clients and will support each other with accountancy and financial planning services.