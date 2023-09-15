Trade data

Scotland’s goods exports rise faster than UK

| September 15, 2023
Scotland’s export of goods are growing at a faster rate than for the UK, according to new data that shows international trade holding up in spite of the impact of Brexit.

The HMRC Regional Trade Statistics show that the value of Scotland’s goods exports increased by 12.6% to £36.7 billion in the year to the end of June. This compared with a UK-wide increase of 12.2%.

Excluding oil and gas, Scotland’s goods exports rose by 13.2%, compared with a 12% growth experienced across the UK. There was strong growth in the value of drinks exports (up £829 million, 17.1%).

Trade Minister Richard Lochhead said: “These figures show a strong performance for Scotland’s exports, despite these very challenging economic times.

“They are testament to the resilience and quality of Scottish businesses, and highlight the success of our export growth plan, which aims to increase the value of our exports to 25% of GDP by 2029.

“Exports boost the economy by driving growth and creating jobs. They are a key part of our National Strategy for Economic Transformation and we continue to develop Scotland’s world class expertise in areas such as life sciences, renewables, DigiTech and food & drink, and through initiatives such as the Scottish Government’s Innovation Strategy.”

