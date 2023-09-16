Scotland suffers from ‘cost of living with Westminster’

Business case

Humza Yousaf: convinced by SNP’s case (pic: Terry Murden)

Humza Yousaf last night told a business audience that Scotland is coping with a “cost of living with Westminster crisis” and that building the case for independence is not a diversion from core economic concerns.

The First Minister said the UK suffered from a failed economic model of producing low economic growth and high inequality.

“I’m more convinced than ever that it’s not just that we can win our country’s independence. It is that we must win Scotland’s independence,” he told the Business for Scotland dinner in Glasgow.

“Given how poor the UK economic outlook is, and given the much better economic performance of independent countries that are similar to Scotland, the Scottish Government has, not just the right, but a duty to set out an optimistic but realistic alternative to the failed UK economic model.

His comments came hours after his plan to open talks on independence after the next General Election suffered a further setback after shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves ruled out any hope that a Labour government would agree to the process.

The SNP’s annual conference next month will vote on a motion proposed by Yousaf, the first minister, and Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, that if the party wins the most seats “the Scottish government is empowered to begin immediate negotiations with the UK government to give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent country.”

Asked about the SNP motion while campaigning at Blantyre Fabrications for the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election on 5 October, Ms Reeves told journalists: “No, we wouldn’t consider that a mandate in any way to have another referendum.

“The SNP are now just doubling down on a core vote strategy, not interested in changing the lives of people in Scotland, but focusing narrowly on constitutional issues. I don’t think that those are issues that resonate with people here in Rutherglen, or indeed across Scotland.

“This is not the time for a referendum. This is the time to focus on the cost of living crisis and sorting out our public services.”

A recent poll showed that Labour was on course to overtake the SNP as the largest Scottish party at Westminster for the first time since 2010. Research by Redfield & Wilton, a strategic consulting firm, published this month suggests Labour would win 26 seats — four more than the SNP, who would win 22 seats. The Conservatives would hold on to their existing six seats and the Liberal Democrats would return five MPs.

Other polls have suggested support drifting back to the SNP from Labour, which would be a blow to Sir Keir Starmer’s hopes of a Commons majority.

Ms Reeves, the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and the MSP Neil Bibby were campaigning in the constituency alongside the party’s candidate, Michael Shanks.