Rangers eye Europa League run after group stage draw

Europa League draw

By Paul Kiddie |

Europa action: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers have been drawn to face Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in the Europa League.

The Ibrox side were seeded in pot one after a disappointing loss to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off.

The Group C matches kick off on Thursday, 21 September, with Rangers looking to rekindle the kind of form which carried them to the final in 2022 when they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yesterday’s Champions League draw saw Celtic pitted against Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

The first Old Firm derby of the season takes place on Sunday, with the Hoops, whose League Cup defeat to Kilmarnock was followed by a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone last weekend, looking to get back to winning ways.

There will be no away supporters inside Ibrox, with Celtic having rejected their allocation of 700 tickets on safety grounds.

Kick-off on Sunday is at noon.