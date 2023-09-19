Quiz warns of loss amid deteriorating conditions

Slower sales

Quiz Clothing says sales have fallen

Scottish fashion chain Quiz Clothing has warned that deteriorating income means it may make a loss for the year.

The Glasgow-based retailer has already reported a 15% decline in like-for-like revenues in the first quarter and today said inflationary cost pressures have continued to impact consumer confidence and demand for its range.

“As a result, overall revenues in the year to date have continued to be lower than the previous year and below management’s prior expectations,” said the company in a trading update.

Sales fell 15.3% in the five months to the end of August, with online down 23.8%, stores and concessions down 11.5% and international 10.5% lower.

“Whilst it is too early to determine with certainty, the board has taken the prudent assumption that should the current trend in revenues continue during the second half of the financial year, FY 2024 Group revenue would be c. 6 to 7% lower than current market expectations (FY 2023: £91.7m).

“This will have a knock-on impact on the group’s profitability and whilst it is anticipated that a positive EBITDA would be generated, if revenues were at these levels, it would be expected to result in a loss before taxation for the year of no more than £1.5 million (EBITDA FY 2023: £6.2m and FY 2023 profit before taxation of £2.3m).”

The company said it continues to retain a tight control on costs and is proactively reviewing all aspects of the business to mitigate the impact of the current economic and trading environment and identify ways to drive additional revenue.

“Longer-term, the board remains confident that QUIZ’s product proposition and commitment to providing glamorous looks at value prices will continue to appeal,” it said.