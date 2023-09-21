Next lifts guidance | JD Sports’ Europe expansion

Markets: Live

High street fashion retailer Next raised its full-year guidance for the third time in four months after posting better-than-expected summer sales and seeing inflationary pressures ease.

Pre-tax profits are forecast to come at £875m from previous guidance of £845m, with brand full price sales growth increased to 2.6% from 1.8%.

“Looking ahead to 2024/25 it is likely that inflationary pressures on selling prices and operating costs will continue to ease,” the company said as it unveiled a 4.8% rise in half-year profit to £420m on a 5.4% lift in group sales to £2.63bn.

“The uncomfortable transition of sales from retail to online appears to have slowed to a more manageable level, not least because less than 35% of our sales are now in shops.

“Alongside this change, retail property costs have dropped to levels more in line with current trading volumes.”

JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion – another retail outperformer – said underlying sales growth in its first half was up 12% as it confirmed that 200 stores will open in this financial period as it pushes ahead with expansion across Europe.

The company, which includes the Edinburgh-based Tiso chain of outdoor clothing and accessories, maintained its profit guidance for the year as a whole.

Régis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports, said: “We have delivered a strong first half to our financial period with organic sales growth of 12% and profit on track for the full year. In line with our strategic plan, growth is being driven by our premium Sports Fashion business with an impressive performance in Europe (+27%) and North America (+15%), supported by a strong performance in our more mature UK market (+8%). This performance continued in the important back to school period.

“We have made good progress delivering on our strategic pillars, focusing on expanding the JD brand and we will open more than 200 JD stores worldwide in this financial period.

“We are going to accelerate JD brand growth in Europe through purchasing the non-controlling interest in both ISRG and MIG, and the acquisition of GAP stores in France.

“This is alongside the proposed acquisition of Courir in the region, which will, when completed, enhance the group’s existing portfolio of complementary concepts, bringing into the company its market-leading focus on the female customer.”