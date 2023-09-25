Livingston unveils McIlvogue as new owner

Board change

Paul Kiddie |

Assurances: John Ward

Livingston FC has a new owner with Glasgow businessman John McIlvogue taking a majority stake in the Scottish Premiership club.

McIlvogue, a director of Baycup Ltd., joins the Lions board and takes on the role of chief commercial officer at the West Lothian outfit.

Chief executive Dave Black and chairman John Ward continue in their current roles.

“I’m delighted to welcome the new owners to our club,” said Ward.

“We have, like many other businesses, suffered extreme financial pressure over recent years and for some time now have been in search of new investment and fresh leadership.

“It has been frustrating at times, but the new owner has provided strong assurances of immediate essential assistance, both financial and structural.

“Their ambitions align with ours, both short and longer term.

“We feel that we will now be able to meet the commercial challenges that exist when our ambition as a club is not only to compete in top tier Scottish football, but to exceed previous achievements.”

Livingston lost 3-0 to 10-man Celtic at the weekend, the defeat leaving them sitting 10th in the table just four points off bottom club St Johnstone.