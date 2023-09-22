Nevis takes stake in Edinburgh firm Pump Action

Investment

Investor: Ian Buchan

Pump Action, a provider of pumping and associated equipment solutions, has received an investment form Nevis Capital which has acquired a 50% stake in the Edinburgh-based company.

It provides equipment to HVAC contractors, facility managers and end users with their own engineering teams, such as NHS hospitals. It is also a specialist contractor working for facility management companies and directly for end users to service, repair and install pumps.

Scott Lamont and Scott Gray, the co-founders of Pump Action, remain with the business as directors and significant shareholders.

Mr Gray said the investment would enable Pump Action to leverage Nevis Capital’s experience in growing industrial services businesses and financial strength and also benefit from its network and portfolio of similar businesses.

Ian Buchan, partner at Nevis, said: “We look forward to working with the team at Pump Action.”