Miles hired for CEO role at bus firm Stagecoach

Transport

By a Daily Business reporter |

Bus operator Stagecoach has appointed Claire Miles as chief executive to replace Martin Griffiths who left earlier this year.

Ms Miles, 51, has held senior roles at Yell and Centrica and will join the Perth-based company next week.

She also holds non-executive positions on the boards of Biffa and Capita – and is also a visiting professor at Aston University.

Ray O’Toole, who had been filling the chief executive role on an interim basis, will revert to his position as the non-executive chairman.

He said: “Claire will have a detailed induction into our operations across the length and breadth of Great Britain, allowing her to be fully immersed into the sector and to get to know our business.”

Stagecoach recently reported increased passenger demand. It employs more than 23,000 staff across 18 operating companies, with an annual turnover in excess of £1.3bn.