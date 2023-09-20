M&G posts higher than expected rise in profits

Markets Live

M&G’s new offices in Stirling

Savings and investments company M&G posted a better than expected 31% rise in first-half operating profit to £390 million and said it was making good progress on its 2025 financial targets.

Analysts in a company-supplied consensus poll had forecast adjusted operating profit of £284m.

Chief executive Andrea Rossi said the company would “continue to focus on ensuring that our balance sheet remains strong and we deliver on our purpose and strategic objectives”.

The board said it was on track to achieve its target of generating £2.5 billion in operating capital by the end of 2024. The company has also rejoined the growing bulk annuity market – insuring corporate defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes – with two deals with a combined premium of £617m.

Net client flows came in at £700m but assets under management and administration totalled £333bn, down 3% against a forecast £339bn.

The board declared an interim dividend of 6.5p (2022: 6.2p).

Markets

8.15am: The FTSE 100 opened 0.6% higher at 7704.7 on the back of the surprise inflation data, though gains are likely to be limited as investors continue to avoid taking on too much risk ahead of central bank meetings at home and abroad.

The blue chip index closed up 7.26 points, 0.1%, at 7,660.20 last night and the focus today will be on stocks exposed to consumer and property markets ahead of the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates tomorrow and the US Fed’s decision tonight.

In the US, Wall Street ended in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.3%, the S&P 500 down 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.2%.

An area of concern is another surge in the price of oil, which jumped over 1% on Tuesday to the $95-a-barrel level. However, Brent crude prices were pulling back on Wednesday, down 1.1% at $93.32 early on.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2390 early Wednesday, down from $1.2399 at the London equities close on Tuesday.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.5%, as data revealed a sharp annual drop in Japanese imports in August, helping to narrow the country’s trade deficit. Exports to China, one of Japan’s major trading partners, dropped 11%, as total exports edged down 0.8%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.7%.