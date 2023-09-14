McInally’s World Cup dream still alive after call-up

2023 Rugby World Cup

Paul Kiddie |

Recall: Stuart McInally

Stuart McInally’s dream of playing for Scotland in a second World Cup has been rekindled after he was called into Gregor Townsend’s squad in France.

The Edinburgh hooker, who skippered the team in Japan four years ago, replaces David Cherry who has left the tournament through injury after suffering concussion after slipping on the stairs of the team hotel on Monday’s day off.

To ensure a full front row complement, McInally joined the squad today after initially being put on standby following a concussion sustained by Ewan Ashman last week.

Current return to play protocols mean Cherry, who played in the opening game defeat to South Africa on Sunday, is unavailable for at least the next 12 days.

The decision was therefore taken to end his tournament involvement on medical grounds.

Cherry said: “I’m hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion. I’ve loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first world cup cap on Sunday against South Africa.

“I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition.”

McInally had previously announced his plan to retire after the tournament to pursue a career as a pilot.

Ashman is continuing his return to play protocols and is currently on track to be available for selection next week, with Scotland playing Tonga on Sunday, 24 September at the Stade de Nice (kick-off 4.45pm).