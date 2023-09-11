McColgan succeeds Irvine as CEO at Bancon

Construction

By a Daily Business reporter |

Aberdeenshire headquartered construction group, Bancon, has appointed Kevin McColgan as chief executive.

He will take over the reins of the group, which comprises Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe, following the retirement of John Irvine.

McColgan joins Bancon Group from Lovells in Scotland where he was regional managing director, having originally joined the company in 2017 as operations director.

During this time, he led ambitious plans for strategic growth across Scotland, including an exciting mix of land-led residential opportunities, major joint venture projects and largescale affordable housing developments.

With 30 years’ experience in construction, McColgan started his career as an apprentice joiner before progressing into a series of managerial roles with companies including Robertson Group, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Stewart Milne Homes, Bellway and Persimmon.

Bob McAlpine, chairman of Bancon Group, said: “It has always been John’s intention to retire this year and we’ve been working on a strong succession plan for a number of months, including the search for the right replacement. We’re very pleased to have found someone of Kevin’s calibre and experience.”