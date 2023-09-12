Lumacron relocates Euro HQ to Edinburgh Park

Office letting

£20m refurb: 4-5 Lochside Avenue

Lumacron Technology has secured a significant tenant at Edinburgh Park, providing some relief to the estate’s under-occupied office space.

The company will move its European headquarters to 4-5 Lochside Avenue, a £20m development owned by Knight Property Group.

Lumacron has leased 12,814 sq ft on the ground floor on a 10-year deal and has relocated its staff from Dunfermline into the Grade A facility.

With a global customer base, Lumacron delivers hardware and software solutions for optical communications networks and is a partner in complex optical infrastructure projects.

Founded in 2014, with an industry pedigree stretching back 20 years, the company also has a North American base in Tysons, Virginia.

The Lochside Avenue building was purchased by Knight in January 2020 and sits on a three-acre site in the heart of Edinburgh Park. Rather than demolish the pavilion-style building, Knight comprehensively redeveloped and refurbished it to provide open-plan Grade A office accommodation, ranging from 4,700 to 43,000 sq ft over three floors.

Alan McDade, president, Lumacron Technology said: “As we enter a period of high growth, with global demand increasing for our optical solutions, we are incredibly excited to have secured 4-5 Lochside Avenue as our new European headquarters. The building will provide quality workspace for our expanding team and clients.

“The standout design and sustainability credentials are a perfect fit and will enable us to have a greater focus on employee health and well-being, with natural light and plentiful outdoor space, as well as being in close proximity to a range of public transport options and park amenities.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director at Knight Property Group, added:“We have been able to satisfy Lumacron’s expansion and relocation needs.

“We are extremely proud of the building and it is particularly pleasing to have secured an occupier who shares our passion for office buildings that offer superior sustainability and wellness. Further space has been leased and there are other discussions ongoing with potentially interested occupiers to fill the space which is testament to the specification of the building that the team has delivered.”

Angela Lowe, senior director of CBRE said: “This is a significant letting in one of the strongest buildings in Edinburgh Park and this deal demonstrates the draw of the Edinburgh office market. 4-5 Lochside Avenue is an attractive prospect for many occupiers due to the high specification, strong environmental credentials and excellent connectivity.”

Edinburgh Park’s tenants include Aegon, JP Morgan, Fujitsu, HSBC and Lloyds, but many of the offices are vacant, partly because of home working, while the former RBS buildings have been vacated and some other untis are for sale.

JLL and CBRE are letting agents for Knight Property Group, whilst CuthbertWhite advised Lumacron.